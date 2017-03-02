Five injured in cylinder explosion

SIALKOT: Five people, including three children, were injured seriously in a gas cylinder explosion occurred at a shop in village Kandan Sayyan, Daska tehsil, near here on Thursday.

According to police, the owner of the shop, Muhammad Rafiq, was refilling gas cylinders when a cylinder exploded.

Resultantly, Muhammad Rafiq, his sons Ashir and Faizan, a customer, Muhammad Javaid and his son Zeeshan were injured.

The injured were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital while Bambaanwala police started investigation.

