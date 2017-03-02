FC nabs nine suspected terrorists from Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Frontier Corps (FC) KP unit Orakzai Scouts on Thursday carried out intelligence-based combing operations in Darange and surrounding area of Orakzai agency and arrested nine suspected terrorists.

According to an FC press release, during the operations, nine suspected terrorists were apprehended and weapons, ammunition of different caliber were recovered from their possession.

An illegal telecommunication system (Telephone Exchange) which was being used by these terrorists was also seized.