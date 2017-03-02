FBR agrees to stop raiding taxpayers

PESHAWAR: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has agreed to stop raiding businesses and industries which are in the tax net on the behest of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).



According to the press release issued here on Thursday, President of the FPCCI Zubair Tufail on Thursday visited FBR and met with its Chairman Dr. Muhammad Irshad and discussed current issues of the business community.

He said that business community is playing a positive role in the national development and it is the major source of revenue therefore it deserves better treatment at the hand of government officials.

He asked the Chairman FBR to issue directives to the field formations to stop raiding taxpayers who are already in the tax net and target those who are non-filers.

The Chairman FBR agreed to the proposal in principal and assured that no more raids would be conducted.

The President of FPCCI also asked the tax authorities to focus on expanding the tax net to generate revenue necessary to run the affairs of the country as honest taxpayers are also being targeted which is unfortunate.