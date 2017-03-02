Enhanced connectivity among ECO countries to make region bastion of progress: PM Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called for focus on greater connectivity and trade linkages among the ECO member countries to deliver progress to the people of the region.

Addressing the 13th ECO Summit 2017 in Islamabad on Wednesday after assuming its chairmanship, Nawaz Sharif said Islamabad Declaration would reflect the consensus and resolve of ECO member states to collectively take on the contemporary economic challenges.

The Prime Minister called for sustained focus on key areas identified for cooperation in the Islamabad Declaration including trade, transport and energy which could lead to a transformative change across the region. He called for intensified collaboration to exploit enormous potential of ECO to turn the region into a citadel of peace, progress and prosperity.

Nawaz Sharif pointed out that meaningful trade in the region cannot take place without better cooperation on transport, infrastructure and connectivity among the member states.

He said time has come for ECO to make momentous advances for practical realization of the theme of the summit “Connectivity for Regional Prosperity”. He said theme of the summit assumes special relevance as more countries of the region are already making huge investment in connectivity projects. Central Asia has emerged as Trans-Eurasia land bridge and oil and gas pipelines are linking our markets with the rest of the world.

The Prime Minister said no other project better symbolizes Pakistan’s conception of win-win cooperation through connectivity than China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It is now being recognized as a catalyst for energy, infrastructure, transport, connectivity and trade in the whole of South and Central Asia.

The Prime Minister said the ECO region is a vast geographical expanse and constitutes 16% of the world population. He regretted that trade within the ECO region is a small fraction of our trade with the rest of the world.

Nawaz Sharif said it is time to reclaim our historic role as Asia centre of economic activity. He said connectivity for regional prosperity should be our commitment to future of shared prosperity. He said time has come to make the ECO making momentous advancement.

He said Pakistan has a strategic location at the cross road of Middle East while performance of economy is being acknowledged by global financial institutions and observers. He said our economic indicators are up, inflation is low and GDP growth has been robust. INP