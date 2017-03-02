China conducts counter terrorism drills along Pakistan border

BEIJING: Chinese Air and land forces staged joint counter-terrorism drills around the Tianshan Mountains in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region that is close to Pakistan’s border region.

Directed by the Xinjiang Armed Police Corps and an unidentified army unit, eight helicopters and 10 civilian planes rapidly transported four groups involving thousands of armed troops. The groups conducted patrols in designated areas, including the prefectures of Kashgar, Hotan and Aksu, on Monday.

The three prefectures are located in southern Xinjiang, an area mainly populated byethnic Uyghur people, where terrorists have frequently attacked, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily reported on Wednesday.

The joint counter-terrorism operations are capable of rapidly deploying troops anywhere in the autonomous region, PLA Daily reported.

An unidentified official from the Xinjiang Armed Police Corps was quoted as saying that the exercises have achieved the goal of transferring a counter-terrorism force in Xinjiang.

Their Monday operation included tactical training in the region’s mountains, highlands and desert areas, said the official.—Agencies