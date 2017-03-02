Cellular company salesman shot dead in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A salesman of a cellular company was shot dead by unknown assailants on Hyderabad Bypass in Jamshoro on Thursday.



According to the police, 33 years old Farhan Ali was going from Hyderabad to Jamshoro on a motorbike when unknown attackers stopped him and asked him to remove his helmet before shooting him in the head.

The police told that the attackers did not take away Ali’s money, mobile phone or motorbike which indicated that the incident was not a robbery.

The body had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad. The police told that they had not yet lodged an FIR of the incident as they were awaiting the bereaved family to register the case.