Cambodian opposition party makes Kem Sokha new leader

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s main opposition party named its new leader on Thursday following the surprise resignation of its president, as it looks for ways to challenge Prime Minister Hun Sen’s three-decade rule.

Sam Rainsy, who had been at the forefront of the kingdom’s opposition movement for two decades, quit as leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a letter posted on social media last month.

He currently resides in France in self-exile after fleeing prosecutions he said were politically motivated.

His surprise departure cast doubt over the only party that can realistically challenge Hun Sen’s hold on power in local elections later this year and at crunch national polls in 2018.