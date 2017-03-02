Brahumdagh Bugti claims Pakistan cannot arrest him through Interpol

GENEVA: The Geneva-based leader of Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Brahumdagh Bugti, is confident that nothing will come of Pakistan’s request to Interpol to arrest him.

Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) issued a red notice to Interpol on February 28 demanding the arrest of Brahumdagh Bugti and his party’s spokesman Sher Mohammad.

Both of them are currently residing in Geneva and are actively involved in raising awareness of alleged human rights violations against the people of Balochistan.

“It’s a routine measure by the Pakistan government. It issues these notices, then withdraw them and issue them again,” Bugti told swissinfo.ch. “They had issued one against me when I was in Afghanistan and on my way to Europe, but then they withdrew it.”

The FIA refused to confirm or deny the existence of such a notice to swissinfo.ch. When contacted, Interpol’s press office stated that information shared by a member country in relation to an investigation or fugitive “remains under the ownership of that member country”.

“I heard that they (the Pakistani authorities) have launched a huge military operation in the last couple of weeks, especially in the district of Dera Bugti as well as in Makran which borders China. People are fleeing to Afghanistan and Iran and I am being blamed in the Pakistan media for destabilising the region,” he said.

Even if Interpol accepts Pakistan’s request to issue a red notice against Bugti, Switzerland is under no obligation to take any action. The notice is not an international arrest warrant.

“Each Interpol member country decides for itself what legal value to give red notice within their borders,” said the Interpol press office. Agencies