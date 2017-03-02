Preparations in full swing for PSL final

LAHORE: Preparations of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final are going on in full swing as broadcasting equipment of foreign company has reached Lahore through Allama Iqbal International Airport.



According to details, PSL final will be broadcasted by Innovative Production Group and its broadcasting panel has arrived in Lahore with 50 cameras. The equipment has been shifted from airport’s cargo complex to Gaddafi stadium.

The installation work of cameras and other equipment at Gaddafi Stadium will be started from today (Thursday).

Earlier today Quetta Galdiators team has also arrived in Lahore for the final.

Moreover, 120 rooms in five star hotel have also been booked for the players and management of both finalist teams.