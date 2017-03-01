Women help fundraise for mosque and Quran course in Turkey

SAMSUN, Turkey: Housewives living in Turkey’s black sea city of Samsun have mobilized fundraising efforts for a Quran course and mosque services to make up for shortcomings in the 19 Mayis district of the city.

Six years ago, the Karşıyaka neighbourhood began construction on a mosque, which was completed and opened for worship in 2015. But despite the completion of the mosque, there were a number of remaining deficiencies, so 15 women came together to make and sell products to help ameliorate the shortcomings.

On the top floor of the Quran course, the women spend four days a week making products like yufka, borek, baklava, cake, jam, pickles, and other sweets and then sell them in neighborhood markets to support the mosque and the course.

One of the women, Rahime Karaman, told media that her group has been trying to contribute to the mosque and Quran course for two years.

“Instead of waiting for everything to come from the state, we women have joined forces for this initiative. Our only goal is to serve our religion,” she said.

On a typical day, the women send their children to school, finish household chores, and then work hard to help raise funds for the Quran course and for the mosque.

Tugba Karaman explained that rather than sitting idle at home, the women wanted to do something to express their unity and togetherness, “We wanted to do something useful for our society, so we came up with this initiative,” she said.

Indicating that the youngsters in the neighborhood offered help, Karaman said that the greatest support came from their husbands.

“After we sell the products we have made, we buy materials to make new products with some of the money, and we spend the rest on the shortcomings in the mosque and for the Quran course.”

Mehmet Hızıroglu, the neighborhood Mosque Building and Residence Association vice president also said he was thankful for the women’s efforts. “We laid the foundations of our mosque six years ago and completed it in a very short time. With the support of our muftis, we opened our mosque to worship and instated a Quran course, but we have deficiencies related to the refurbishment of the course and the general expenses of the mosque,” he said.

He continued, “As of today, we have mended a vast majority of the shortcomings through donations and aid. We hope to establish heating and lighting systems in our mosque and Quran course. The biggest support comes from the women of our neighborhood. It is heartening to see that our women have such an initiative and are able to support us using their own means.”