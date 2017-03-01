Woman from Gaza gave birth to 69 kids before her death

By M. Khan -
File photo

GAZA: A 40-year-old Palestinian woman has given birth to 69 kids, her husband was quoted as saying by Gaza Al-An news agency on Wednesday.

The husband confirmed that his wife died on Sunday.

According to global statistics, the deceased mother was the most fertile woman in the world since 1782.

According to the Guinness World Records (www.guinnessworldrecords.com), earlier the greatest officially recorded number of children born to one mother was 69, to the wife of Feodor Vassilyev (b. 1707–c.1782), a peasant from Shuya, Russia.

In 27 confinements, she gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.

