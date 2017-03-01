Tokyo stocks up with all eyes on Trump speech

TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark index rose Tuesday morning after four losing sessions, with all eyes on US President Donald Trump’s congressional address later in the day.

The rally tracked another gain for the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average which crept up to close at a 12th consecutive all-time high on Monday.

Investors have rejoiced in Trump’s promises of new tax cuts and stimulus spending, but concrete details have yet to materialise.

Trump, however, hinted he would make a “big” announcement on infrastructure policy during an address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

“Those who wanted to hedge risks ahead of Trump’s speech seem largely done with their moves,” said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

“His speech could address infrastructure and military businesses, which will support related company stocks,” he told Bloomberg News.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.69 percent, or 131.27 points, to sit at 19,238.74 by the lunch break while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.92 percent, or 14.09 points, to 1,548.09.—APP