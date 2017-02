TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended the morning session higher Wednesday, but the key indexes pared some early gains as investors kept a close eye on US President Donald Trump’s congressional speech for fresh details on his economic growth plans.

The benchmkark Nikkei 225 added 0.54 percent, or 103.57 points, to sit at 19,222.56 by the lunch break while the Topix index of all first-section issues rose 0.37 percent, or 5.64 points, to 1,540.96.