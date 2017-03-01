Social, economic justice alone to ensure end of terrorism: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that if the rulers wanted to wipe out terrorism, they should stop plunder of the national resources and give the citizens their due rights.

Talking to the media at the residence of the JI MNA Sher Akbar from Buner on Wednesday, he said that the rulers’ craze to amass wealth and build personal empires through fair and foul means created sense of deprivation among the general public causing tensions and strong reaction. He was there to express his condolences with the JI MNA on the demise of his mother.

He said that the rulers claiming to be “Kahdim” of the masses were enjoying lavish living whereas the common man was finding it hard to make both ends meet after paying the taxes and utilities bills. The general public, he said, was strongly disturbed due to the lawlessness, price spiral and unemployment and was waiting for a savior.

He said that as long as a fair and just distribution of the national resources was not ensured, the breeding places of terrorism could not be eradicated.

Sirajul Haq said that corruption had crept allover in the society and even the President Mamnoon Husain had publicly stated that the government departments were packed with corrupt officials. Absence of basic human facilities especially of health, education and shelter, had virtually made majority of the public mentally sick. He said that the summer was still far away but the duration of load shedding had increased. He also slated the fresh raise in the POL prices.

He said that the rulers had corrupted the stat e institutions created for accountability and the NAB and the FIA were not ready to take any action against the corrupt elite.

The JI chief however said that the masses were expecting the Supreme Court to deliver a judgment against corruption as would demolish the bastions of corruption and ensure a bright and safe future for the nation and the country.

Sirajul Haq assured the people that the JI if voted to power, would recover the plundered wealth from the corrupt rulers and divert it towards public welfare.