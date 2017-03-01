Russian envoy discusses ‘regional security’ with Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevich Dedov called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday and discussed matters related to regional security.

The Ambassador condemned recent terrorist incidents in the country and expressed grief on behalf of his country. He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism and initiatives for economic growth.

The Ambassador also appreciated the launching of Operation Radd – ul- Fasaad which will play an important role in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

The COAS thanked the Ambassador for Russian concerns, acknowledgments and ongoing cooperation between the two countries and its Armed Forces. He said that enhanced Pakistan-Russia military to military cooperation will have positive impact on regional security. INP