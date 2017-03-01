Petroleum prices once again hiked in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has once again increased the prices of petrol.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, while announcing the new prices of petroleum products on Tuesday said OGRA recommended fixation of new petrol prices at Rs 73 per liter.

The new prices will be effective for the period starting from March 1 till March 31.

The minister said the prices of High Speed Diesel had also been enhanced to Rs 82 per liter with an increase of Rs 1.52 per liter.

Despite the recommendations of huge increase in kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices, the prices of these products had been kept unchanged. INP