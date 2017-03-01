PCB in talks with Bangladesh for a series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to hold a bilateral series in Lahore, in November this year.

“Yes, we are in talks with the BCB for the series at the top level. We hope things will move in our favour and the series will take place in November,” a PCB official told APP on Wednesday.

He said if the series took place, it would give a great boost to PCB’s efforts to bring back international cricket in the country.

“Our national outfit has toured Bangladesh twice in the last few years. We are also considering for another tour to that country in the ongoing year. We hope the BCB will show a positive gesture and honour their commitment of a reciprocal series.

So far the BCB looks positive for the series and it is likely that they will be sending a security delegation to Pakistan to oversee the security arrangements,” he said.

It is most likely that BCB’s security and vigilance team would travel to Lahore during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final to assess the type of security available to visiting teams.

The PCB had also invited security experts from Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) and International Cricket Council (ICC) to the PSL’s final.