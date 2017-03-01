Over 160 Afghan nationals rounded up in Karachi, Quetta

KARACHI/QUETTA: Police arrested more than 160 Afghan nationals, residing illegally in Karachi and Quetta, during a massive crackdown against foreigners in different parts of the two provincial capitals..

At least 59 Afghan nationals were taken into custody during an operation in Karachi East. One Afghan national and 35 other suspects were apprehended from Karachi South.

Police also detained 88 Afghan nationals from Karachi West. Case under Foreign Act has been registered against the arrested Afghan nationals.

Meanwhile Law enforcement agency apprehended at least 15 suspected foreigners during search operation in different areas in Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, police parties form different police stations conducted search operations in their limits areas and during door to door checking at least 15 suspected foreigners were arrested.

The cases were registered against the arrested suspects under foreigners act in concerned police stations and police started investigation against them. INP