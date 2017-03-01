No chance of Zulfikar Mirza rejoining PPP: Zardari

HUB: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that it was very difficult for his former friend and ex Sindh Home Minister Zulfikar Mirza to rejoin the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Speaking to the media, Zardari said that some friends are tested during good times and some friends were tested during bad times. He said that it was very difficult for Zulfikar Mirza to rejoin the PPP, stating that he does not make such decisions.

Speaking about the CPEC project, Zardari was critical of the federal government when he said that development work had not been carried out in Balochistan since the PPP’s tenure. Zardari claimed that PPP’s CPEC plan included development projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“The wounds of Balochistan have not been healed till this day,” he said.

In response to a question of whether or not he would attend the Pakistan Super League final which will be held in Lahore, Zardari said that cricket was not his favourite sport. However, he did say that the decision to host the final in Lahore could prove to be a difficult one.

“Hosting the PSL final in Lahore is a security risk,” he said.

Zardari rebuffed rumours that Irfanullah Marwat had joined the PPP, claiming that the party had ties with him since he lives in Karachi and used to be a part of the PPP before.

“We had just met and had not talked about him joining the party. However, someone instigated the Twitter brigade,” said the PPP co-chairman.

The former President also criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for not appointing a foreign minister despite being in power for more than three years. He said that ever since forming the government, Nawaz Sharif had started harbouring a petty mentality.

“Without involving foreign powers, we cannot solve the problem of terrorism,” said Zardari.