Next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana planned for March 14

Syria peace talks involving the opposition groups, in addition to Russia, Iran and Turkey are scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan on March 14.

Russian news agencies citing a source close to the talks reported on Wednesday that there was no immediate mention of the regime’s involvement and another source told agencies the meeting would be a technical one.

#Breakling | Next round of #Syria peace talks in #Kazakhstan planned for March 14 – IFAX cites source — Asharq Al-Awsat Eng (@aawsat_eng) March 1, 2017

Russia says it believes that previous talks held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, helped jump start United Nations-led peace negotiations in Geneva.

The ceasefire has been repeatedly violated however, while the war against terrorist groups such as Daesh – which are not included under the ceasefire – has raged on.