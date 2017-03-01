Military courts imperative to flush out terrorists: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that establishment of military courts was imperative to flush out terrorists from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that terrorism was an issue of the whole nation and the matter of setting up military courts to eliminate terrorists should not be delayed by Pakistan Peoples Party. He said that the government had removed the reservations of opposition parties regarding establishment of the courts. The MNA said that delaying tactics by PPP was not in favour of the national interest. Talal Chaudhry said that there must be a system like military courts to wipe out the terrorists from the country. APP