Indian troops martyr 15 Kashmiris in February

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred fifteen Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of February in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Wednesday, of those martyred three youth were killed in a fake encounter.

The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, 287 people were injured when Indian troops and police personnel resorted to brute force and fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters while 213 persons including Hurriyet activists and youth were arrested.

The troops also damaged 51 residential houses during the month.