HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday following a four-day sell-off, while investors welcomed a better-than-expected improvement in Chinese factory activity.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.46 percent, or 108.49 points, to 23,849.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.05 percent, or 1.66 points, to 3,240.07 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, was 0.13 percent, or 2.68 points, higher at 2,004.00.