Gladiators’ foreign players refuse to play PSL final in Lahore

SHARJAH: Foreign players representing Quetta Gladiators have refused to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore.

As per details, five overseas players including Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Luke Wright, Nathan McCullum and Tymal Mills have decided not to play the final match of the tournament. Moreover, Kevin Pietersen has already flown back to London with his family after playing first playoff against Peshawar Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators qualified for the final after beating Peshawar Zalmi in first playoff by just 1 run.

It is pertinent to mention here, that foreign commentators had also refused to come to Lahore for PSL grand finale.

On the other hand, ESPN cricinfo reported earlier that in case the teams end up severely shorthanded, a pool of nominated foreign players could be roped in.

The list, initially of 54 names, has now grown to above 60 and is said to be composed of those who were not picked in the draft last October as well as additional names from outside the draft, who are willing to travel to Pakistan.

Each franchise will nominate five to six players from the long list and hand it to the PSL, who hope that ultimately, accounting for common names that appear in multiple lists, they have a shortlist of 12 to 15 waiting on standby to participate in the final.