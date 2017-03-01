Elites’ hold on parties pushes public towards poverty: Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the political and democratic system is the best way for the change of leadership and the system but the hold of the heroes and some families on the political parties in the country has obstructed this process.

He was addressing the parliamentary leadership of the JI at Mansoora on Wednesday.

Liaqat Baloch said that the elites’ hold on the parties had pushed the general public towards poverty and rendered them totally helpless. The international financial institutions were practically controlling all official policies, he added.

He impressed upon the masses to reject the parties which had plunged them in the darkness of deprivation, ignorance and poverty.

Liaqat Baloch further said that in view of the ongoing ideological conflict in the country, it was imperative to safeguard its Islamic ideology. He said that the JI would organize the masses believing in the Islamic ideology to foil the designs of the infidels.

He said the entire nation had its eyes on the Supreme Court and was expecting a verdict that would help eradicate corruption and also give a road map for effective accountability of the ruling elite.