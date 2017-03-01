Economic activities moving from east to west: Iran President

ISLAMABAD: Iran President Hassan Rouhani said economic activities are moving from east to west while means of communication to the west are shortest and effective.

Addressing to the 13th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Federal Capital Islamabad, the president said we need to make this forum more effective and efficient.

He said 21st century is the era of emerging economy of Asia. He said economic activities are transferring from the West to East.

He said we have to connect ECO countries through highways. He said promotion of connectivity will help development and prosperity in Asia.

Hassan Rouhani said Iran is ready to play its role in solidifying the Economic Cooperation Organization.

He said the holding of 13th ECO Summit in Pakistan is a good omen and it will help implement long terms plans of the Organization.