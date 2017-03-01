Chinese Executive Vice Foreign Minister calls on SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Executive Vice Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China, Zhang Yesui called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi, in his office on Tuesday.

They discussed Pakistan-China relations, ECO Summit and regional situation. Zhang is on a visit to Pakistan to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit as the Representative of the People’s Republic of China.

The SAPM highlighted that the theme of ECO Summit “Connectivity for Regional Prosperity” was also convergent with China’s “One Belt One Road” and with Pakistan-China flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He highlighted the huge advantages that could flow from a closed cooperation between China’s OBOR and the ECO Members states. The SAPM reiterated that Pakistan and China were iron brothers and friendship with China is the corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He thanked him for China’s strong support against the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the continued progress in bilateral relations in all fields and expressed their resolve to work towards further solidifying political relations, deepening economic bonds and security cooperation and closer people-to-people contacts. Zhang conveyed appreciation of the Chinese Government for the special invitation to participate in ECO Summit and congratulated Pakistan on the successful holding of the Summit.

He reiterated that China attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan, and supports its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to China on issues of its core interests. He also lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its security forces in its fight against terrorism and extremism, which has also helped to maintain regional peace and stability. APP