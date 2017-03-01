Afghan military summoned Pakistani ambassador over artillery shelling

KABUL: The Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan was summoned in the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan over alleged persistent artillery shelling in eastern provinces of the country.

Ambassador Abrar Hussain was reportedly summoned by General Murad Ali Murad, the deputy chief of staff of the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan.

The military attaché of the Pakistani Embassy General Farooq Zaman was also summoned to respond regarding the indiscriminate artillery shelling in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, the Afghan media said.

Gen. Murad said the artillery shelling must stop immediately considering the sensitivities along the two sides of the Durand Line.

He also demanded the immediate reopening of the routes between the two countries and military to military coordination should be intensified in a bid to prevent clash between the two sides.

In his turn, Ambassador Hussain said necessary precautions will be taken to prevent the violation of the Afghan sovereignty as operations are underway along the line to eliminate the threats posed by the terrorist groups.

He also added that efforts will be put in place to increase coordination and exchange of information along the Durand through the border coordination center.

According to Ambassador Hussain, the travel and transit routes along the line will be reopened soon.