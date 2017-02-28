Zardari opposes census in Balochistan till Afghan refugees’ repatriation

HUB: Former President and Chairman of PPP Parliamentarian Mr Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that the Prime Minister has failed to bring to the notice of international powers and forces the big insurgency by India against Pakistan through Afghanistan.



Talking to media persons here the former President, looking in an upbeat mood, said it is wrong to say that India is not involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

“Insurgency against Pakistan is not possible without involvement of India through Afghanistan” the former President said.

He said since coming to power Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through his narrow thinking, does not know how to draw the attention of international forces to incidents of terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that the PPP has called an All Parties Conference and a decision about extension in military courts will be taken with consensus. He said there is time to judge people, while in the opposition and in the government.

To a question, Zardari said during his tenure he surrendered power to Parliament to strengthen the federation and provinces. He said due to small mistakes by some people, the country suffers a lot.

The former President stressed the need to heal the wounds of Balochistan people by federal government and political parties collectively. He said the PPP during its tenure worked in this direction but no change has come after that in Balochsitan.

Asked about the forthcoming population census, Zardari said political forces will have to sit together to take a decision because presence of foreigners is not acceptable to the people of Balochistan as their enrolment will change the whole constituencies in addition to giving them nationality. He said if Afghan refugees were enrolled, it will change the culture and customs of Balochistan.

In a lighter vein, the former President said more than 50,000 Bangladeshis would come to Balochsitan if a hint was given to them for settlement.

Regarding reports of Irfanullah Marwat joining the PPP, Zardari said a decision about any one joining the party is taken by the CEC Board and it will not be his singular decision. He said Marwat and he live in Karachi and met but no decision was taken. He said certain friends through twitter made it an issue.

About holding of PSL in Lahore, the former President said he is not a cricket fan and pointed out that Sharifs want to show that Punjab is peaceful, but there is security risk.