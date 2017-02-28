US, S. Korea and Japan look to turn screw on Pyongyang

WASHINGTON: Senior US, South Korean and Japanese officials met on Monday to discuss how better to enforce international sanctions against North Korea’s nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs.

The Washington talks came shortly after United Nations experts warned that Pyongyang has been flouting existing sanctions.

US special representative for North Korea policy Joseph Yun met senior Japanese diplomat Kenji Kanasugi and South Korea’s special representative Kim Hong-kyun at the State Department.

In a statement, they condemned the North’s “flagrant disregard for multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.”