SpaceX to send two tourists around Moon in 2018

MIAMI: SpaceX said Monday two private citizens have paid money to be sent around the Moon late next year, in what would be the first manned US mission since the 1960s and ’70s.

“We are excited to announce that SpaceX has been approached to fly two private citizens on a trip around the moon late next year,” said a statement by CEO Elon Musk.

“They have already paid a significant deposit to do a moon mission. Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration.”