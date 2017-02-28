Social media dependency becomes mental health issue: Study

ISLAMABAD: The rising trend of using social media websites has led to some people thinking that it could very well be reason for their declining mental and physical health.

Some recent studies and surveys have gone so far as to say that excessive usage of social media websites can also be one of main causes of depression among teenagers and young persons and one in five people do admit to being depressed because of it.

The American Psychological Association (APA) has revealed that young people between ages of 18 and 29 have been using social media such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp and percentage is increasing with each passing year.

This may be a surprise for this generation especially young adults and teenagers who have grown up with social media and arealso known as the “Facebook Generation.” However, what is freely available and in excess might not always be beneficial for healthand this has been proved.

“Of the social media platforms, Facebook was the most frequently visited with 79 per cent using it last year. In second place was Instagram with 32 per cent, then Pinterest and LinkedIn, both on 29 per cent, and Twitter with 24 per cent, APA statistics revealed.

The generation, also known as the “millennials” (aged between18 and 29), has lost ability to articulate and express themselves eloquently face to face. They would rather hide behind anartificially bright screen and tap incessantly on their phones in a desperate attempt to connect with other person on the other side.

This obviously leaves a lot to be desired in way of people communicate or interact with each other now. Worse still it has gone to a point where cafes and restaurants with availability of free Wi-Fi are preferred more over those which have none or which ask their users to pay.

Furthermore, because half this generation is still leaving schools and seeking employment, employers find that these people lack the ability to speak face to face confidently and there are very few people who can actually be convincing enough to be hired.

Social media has also instilled a new form of people pleasing, or even bullying in some cases. The popular individual gets more “likes” and “shares” if their “post” conforms to societal norms and ideas. The not-so-popular person is hardly known and in an attempt to be liked increasingly more, whenever somebody posts something, they will constantly check it for “likes” and feel good or bad depending on how popular their post was.

This inevitably leads to anxiety, stress, and sleep disorders in extreme cases, low self-esteem and feelings of isolation trying to get everyone to “like” the post.

Given the events before and after recent elections in United States, many American social media users (about 42 percent) have reported that political and cultural discussions on social media caused them stress.