PSL final to pave way for return of international cricket in Pakistan: Shahryar Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar M Khan said on Tuesday the final of the second edition of Pakistan Super League in Lahore would foster national unity besides giving a tremendous boost to the ongoing efforts for the revival and betterment of the national cricket.

“It is the result of our years long efforts that we are going to stage a big cricket event (PSL final) on March 5 and we anticipate exciting cricket in the ultimate showdown,” he told media persons after inaugurating the newly constructed College Block End at the Gaddafi Stadium. Also present were PSL Chairman Najam Sethi and PCB Media Director Amjad Bhatti.

Shaharyar said that federal and provincial governments have extended all out cooperation and help for ensuring the successful holding of the final, and top class security measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the teams and players.

He said that the College Block End has a grand lounge, VIP boxes and media enclosures, which have been equipped with modern facilities for the working of the media.

“It (Block) is a gift of the PCB to the PSL administration and with the creation of this block, more facilities have been added to the Gaddafi Stadium, which is a world-known international arena,” he added.

He gave credit to the government and PSL Chairman Najam Sethi for making it possible that the final is being played in Lahore.

The PCB chairman said that the PSL final in Lahore would help in resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and it would serve as an effective medium to convince the foreign teams to visit Pakistan in near future.

To a question, he said that both the finalist teams of the event would have four foreign players each, whose names would be disclosed in a couple of days.

The PCB chairman said that an equal opportunity is being created for the people to witness the final as ten thousands seats have been allocated to Rs 500 ticket.

“We want that maximum cricket-lovers come to the ground and enjoy the game and that is why we have reserved ten thousands tickets to such people who can’t afford costly tickets,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam Sethi said that those who wish to witness the final must bring their original CNIC along with their tickets as there would be no entry into the stadium without the CNIC.

“Children under 18 years of age should be accompanied by a guardian,” he said.

Sethi said that the PSL final would be a history-making moment in the national cricket and its successful holding would motivate the foreign teams to play international cricket in Pakistan.

“It is not a final; it is going to be very important cricket event in our cricket history and the PCB and the PSL administrations are looking forward to its peaceful holding to build on its success, and further work hard to ensure the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan,” he said.