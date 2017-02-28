Property dispute among PML-N factions in Faisalabad turns ugly, firing injures 15

FAISALABAD: At least 15 people including two children sustained wounds when two groups of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) exchanged gunfire in Faisalabad on Monday over property dispute.

According to reports, market in Tandlianwala witnessed massive tension after MPA Jaffer Ali’s brother had heated argument with the traders over a bargain not yet known. The argument took an ugly turn and the guard of the MPA brother opened straight fire at the traders.

Reacting to his overbearing manners and alleged torture, the traders shut down the shops in protest. It should be mentioned here that the shops belong to MNA Rajab Ali group.

Municipal Committee Chairman Ch Saeed, who is close to MPA Jaffer Ali tried to convince traders to open their shops; however, they rejected his demand.

Earlier, Chairman municipal committee Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed and Sabzi Mandi president Mian Zia had a dispute over the land. In a brawl last night Mian Zia was injured.

As a result, the traders’ association announced a strike and kept markets closed on Monday.

Gunmen tried to force open the shops and opened fire injuring several people. Traders staged a protest blocking roads and setting tyres on fire.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Heavy contingent of security forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area whereas the protest of the merchants was underway.

Taking serious notice of the clash, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has demanded afull report from the concerned officials.

He said no one will be allowed to take law in his hand and law will take its course.

Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah said that the incident is a consequence of rivalry between two parties however, PML-N leaders have nothing to do with it.

On the other hand, MPA Jaffar Ali denied the allegations and said that he does not keep security guard with him and that his brother is out of city. INP