Petrol, diesel prices go up by Rs 1.71/litre

ISLAMABAD: Following the summary forwarded by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar approved an increase in prices of petroleum products effective from March 1 (tomorrow).

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 1.71 per litre and Rs 1.52/litre respectively, while the prices of kerosene oil and light-speed diesel were not changed.

In the summary, the OGRA had requested the ministry to raise the price of petrol by Rs 2.96 per litre, diesel Rs 2.18 per liter and price of kerosene oil by Rs 17.55/litre.