Pakistan Super League final to be held in Lahore

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has green-lighted for holding the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore on March, 5 after getting green signal from intelligence agencies, officials confirm.

The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif following a meeting with intelligence and security officials.

Law Minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah, who was part of the meeting, confirmed the developments. He added that preparations have been made to hold the final at the Gaddafi Stadium and final preparations are ongoing at the venue. The decision was made in a high-level huddle of Provincial Cabinet Committee held earlier today.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said the decision has been announced by the Punjab government and added that the tickets for the final will go on sale from Tuesday.

“Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow and will be available online and through outlets.” “We have to wait till March 3 to know which foreign players will travel to Lahore, as we still do not know which two teams will qualify,” said the PSL chairman while referring to attendance of foreign players. He also praised the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the decision and said all provincial and federal authorities, including security forces, are “on the same page”.

“This is a time for the people to be united and resilient,” said Sethi adding that the decision has shown the country will not be held hostage by terrorism. Sethi also said the wish of the people had been conveyed to the government and the government in turn had ensured proper arrangements for the PSL final. Due to security concerns following a recent wave of terror attacks in different parts of the country, including Lahore, there had been speculation that the PSL final may not be held in Pakistan after all. Events and activities have been banned in areas surrounding Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium until March 5. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan earlier said despite recent terror attacks in Lahore, the PCB was eager to hold the high-profile PSL final in the provincial capital. However, he had categorically stated that the final decision in this regard would rest with the government. Imran Khan and Miandad opposes PSL final in Lahore. Imran Khan said that the cricket will not return to Pakistan for a decade if a blast occurs in Lahore.Agencies

“What message will be conveyed by blocking all roads,” Imran Khan said.