Operation Radd ul Fasaad achieved positive results: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said Operation Radd ul Fasaad achieved positive results and army will continue its role to provide security in the country with the assistance of other institutions.



Speaking to a private television channel, he said Operation Radd ul Fasaad was launched to consolidate the gains made in the earlier operations and to undertake campaign of deweaponisation and put an end to the facilitators of terrorists as per the spirit of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The operation has no timeline and it is an operation of every Pakistani and all institutions, he added.

“We will carry out the operation with the mutual assistance of other institutions.”

He said, “the name of the operation sends a message that we as a nation have to get together to counter those who are working to destabilise Pakistan. We have to bring peace and stability toPakistan.”

He said Pakistan had conducted many operations before, adding earlier operations in Swat, FATA and North Waziristan were meant to establish writ of the state.

Answering a question about any discrimination while making arrests, the DG said during the operation, arrests were made across the board.

“We are Pakistanis first. We are all Pakistanis and we have to counter the propaganda. The enemies want to exploit the fault lines in Pakistan.”

He said terrorists act beyond any religion, nationality, province or sect.

Army will fulfill its responsibility to ensure security during final of Pakistan Super League (PSL), he told.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in previous operations, army cleared the areas and other institutions carried out development works including building of roads, hospitals and schools.

The collective effort by people of Pakistan and all institutions resulted in success in war against terrorism, he stressed.

To a question, he said, “the timeline of National Action Plan cannot be made specific. The objective is to ensure peace and security in Pakistan.”

In reply to another question, the DG ISPR said Afghanistan remained a battleground of different powers, adding due to operations in Pakistan the terrorists crossed over to Afghanistan and reorganized and regrouped.

The recent incidents could not be termed resurgence of terrorists, he continued.

He said the terrorists had support of enemies of Pakistanand Radd ul Fasaad will break the connection between terroristsand their facilitators.

“Terrorism cannot be delinked from outside forces.”

He said steps needed to be taken before reopening of border with Afghanistan.

Political engagement with Afghanistan was necessary, he said adding Afghanistan also faced the problem of terrorism and gave sacrifices.

“We have military to military level coordination with Afghanistan and there is need to improve Pak-Afghan border mechanism.”

He said Afghanistan has to take some steps as nobody should come from the two countries for perpetrating acts of terrorism.

Afghanistan government needed to bring some areas under its control, he added.

Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said land of Pakistan was not used for terrorism in Afghanistan.