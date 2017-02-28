Moore bids to build on Ayre’s success at Liverpool

LONDON: American Peter Moore has taken on the unenviable task of replicating departing Liverpool Chief Executive Ian Ayre’s success in the role after being appointed his successor at the historic Premier League club on Monday.

The 61-year-old — presently chief competition officer at Electronic Arts, based in the United States — will take up his new post in June, reporting directly to the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group.

Ayre, who has been chief executive since 2007, is due to leave on Tuesday after deciding to leave three months earlier than planned — he is due to become general manager of German second tier side 1860 Munich.

Moore — who is no stranger to England having obtained a degree at an English university — previously held senior posts with Microsoft, SEGA and Reebok.

The appointment completes a 10-month transition plan by FSG and finalises the senior management structure at the Merseyside club.

Ayre has orchestrated a comprehensive overhaul of Liverpool’s financial, commercial and operational structures.

He struck a lucrative sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered Bank, increased commercial revenues and led the #125 million ($156 million, 145 million euros) expansion of Anfield’s Main Stand.