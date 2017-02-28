Military courts tenure extended for two years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) less parliamentary parties meeting have decided to extend military courts tenure for two-year. They have also decided to make amendments in Pakistan Army Act as well.

The parties unanimously said in the statement that ‘terrorist’ is a ‘terrorist’; he has nothing to do with Islam. They have no religion and no country.

Talking to media after the meeting, the parliamentary leaders said you have to make such decisions in exceptional circumstances. This decision is made keeping the national interest, they added.

