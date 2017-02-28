Khursheed Shah accuses govt of campaign against Pakhtoons in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has alleged the government for targeting Pashtoons in Punjab.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, the opposition leader accused that a dangerous campaign has been launched with the support of the government suspecting every Pashtoon in the last five to six days.

He said some pamphlets have appeared in the province cautioning people to remain vigilant from Pushto speaking people.

He said Pakhtoons are patriotic like Sindhis, Balochs and Punjabis and played an important role in the creation of Pakistan. He said holding any ethnic group responsible for act of terrorism is a threat to federation.

Khursheed Shah said PPP supports supremacy of the constitution and law to strengthen federation and his party’s efforts in this connection are known to every one.

He said our neighbouring countries are supporting terrorism and they will get further support if this negative trend continued. He asked the Prime Minister to take notice of the situation.

The Opposition leader said terrorism started when dictator Ziaul Haq dismissed an elected government and given free hand to every one to enter the country.