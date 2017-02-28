JI decries operation against any community, group or race

LAHORE: The spokesman of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Ameerul Azeem, has said that the operation against terrorists should not be against any particular community, group or race as the operation on the basis of Sindhi, Balochi, Pakhtoon and the Punjabis would have horrible consequences.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that during the last a few days, an atmosphere of fear and harassment had been created in the Punjab against the people from the Khyber PK and tribal areas. He said that if similar action was started against the Punjabis under the same policy, regional bias would grow beyond control.

The spokesman said that different circulars being distributed in the markets were creating harassment among the people of a particular community. He said that such ill advised activities were creating hatred against the police despite its sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The spokesman said the government should desist such activities as could undermine national unity and harmony.

He suggested that the elected Councilors of the areas should be taken into confidence for search operation and probe in any locality.