Iranian president Hassan Rouhani arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Iran president Hassan Rouhani arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday evening at the official invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to take part in the 13th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Heads of States.



Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir baloch among high officials welcomed the president upon arrival. President Hassan Rouhnai reviewed guard of honour.

The 13th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit will be held in Islamabad on Wednesday, and will be preceded by the 22nd Meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers (COM) on February 28, 2017 in the Pakistani capital.

Senior Officials from Member States will meet on February 27, 2017 in Islamabad to make final preparations for the COM/Summit.