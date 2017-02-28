Imran says PTI not to attend APC convened by PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) plans for the All Parties Conference (APC) on the issue of extending military court terms have taken a hit after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan refused to attend the meeting.

“PTI will not be attending PPP-called APC as Parliamentary Parties leaders’ meeting has agreed to military courts Constitutional Amendment Bill to be tabled in NA on 6 March” Imran Khan said in a twitter message on Tuesday.

In another twitter, the PTI chairman asked the Punjab government to end the ethnic profiling which will only create hatred & polarisation in our society.

His remarks came after the arrest of Pushto speaking people in Punjab, particularly Afghans who are residing without documentary proof.

Political observers say that the PTI chairman and the leader of the opposition in the national assembly were trying to seek political gains by criticizing the Punjab government. They referred to Sindh Chief Ministers’ statement asking authorities to deport Afghan nationals from the province and the open demand of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Chief Minister asking the federal government to send back the Afghan refugees who are a burden on the province’s meagre resources.