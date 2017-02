HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks eked out small gains in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday following three days of losses, while investors await Donald Trump’s speech to Congress later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 12.52 points to 23,937.57.

In Shanghai the benchmark composite index was slightly lower, dipping 2.69 points to 3,225.97, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.57 points, to 1,990.34.