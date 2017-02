ISLAMABAD: Five members of a family were died as roof of a house collapsed in Tiyarzah tehsil of South Waziristan agency.



Police sources said that the incident took place in Tanzeelaarea of Tiyarzah tehsil,reported a private news channel.

“As many as three children and two women died in the incident,” the sources said.

The dead bodies have been retrieved from the rubble and handed over to the family members for burial, the sources informed.