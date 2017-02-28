FIA requests NA body to hand over Karak oil theft inquiry to NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday requested the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources to hand over the Karak Oilfield theft case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to non-cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police and MOL administration.

“Around 70 to 80 FIRs have been registered against unknown persons with regard to oil theft, two cases in Kohat district and six in Karak district, but the police are not sharing findings of their investigation with the Agency,” an FIA representative said while briefing the committee meeting, chaired by Chaudhry Bilal Ahmad Virk. The FIA official apprised the body about the progress into the inquiry. APP