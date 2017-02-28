Extension of military courts: Sirajul Haq invited for APC called by PPP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by secretary general Nayyer Hussain Bukhari Tuesday invited Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq for forthcoming All Parties’ Conference (APC) to hold consultation on constitutional amendment for extension of military courts.

The delegation comprised members including Senator Farhatullah Baber, Senator Abdul Qayyum Soomro and Sardar Ali Khan held meeting with Senator Sirajul in Islamabad. Sirajul Haq was also accompanied by JI parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah, JI Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam and JI Islamabad chief Zubair Farooq Khan.

The leaders exchanged views on current political scenario, national issues and extension of military courts. The PPP delegation invited Senator Sirajul Haq to join APC being organised to hold national consensus for expected constitutional amendment for military courts’ extension.

While addressing a joint press conference by JI and PPP leaders, Sirajul Haq said a delay was made for national consensus from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah. He said Jamaat-e-Islami will soon take decision to join the forthcoming APC led by PPP.

The JI Ameer urged that PM Nawaz Sharif has prior responsibility to make effort for holding consensus for military courts’ extension as previous APC was also summoned by ruling political party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) where political parties finalised National Action Plan (NAP). However, the deteriorated peace situation continued despite spending 720 days which include the bloodshed days the nation witnessed as incidents in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and Charsadda, Sirajul Haq criticised. He added that the government was urging for necessity of military courts again.

Sirajul Haq said a speaker has responsibility to act as mediator between opposition and the government in democratic system if differences were emerged on national issues.

He urged role of PM and Interior Minister for holding national consensus as it was not the matter of Speaker National Assembly before introducing a bill in the house. Speaker NA was authorised to end deadlock between the opposition and the government, he added.

The JI Ameer slammed government, saying that the ruling party implemented the final step during the initial phase while opposition leader should have summoned political parties for holding consultation on important national issues.

The JI Ameer strongly condemned actions against patriotic Pakhtuns residing in Punjab province. He said the matter turned more complex as now women were also being harassed in the province. He said East Pakistan incident was also witnessed by the nation due to such steps which dented national interests.

He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supported Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s stance on the matter while opposition leader in the NA Khursheed Shah also gave strict statement over the issue. Sirajul Haq urged all political parties to show responsibility against conspiracies to dent national unity which would be beneficial for terrorists.

While talking to media, former Senator Chairman and PPP secretary general Nayyer Hussain Bukhari also termed action against peaceful Pakhtuns in Punjab province as conspiracy against federation.

Bukhari alleged that Speaker National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq failed to maintain his impartial position and became a facilitator for the government and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said Speaker’s role was initiated after emergence of bills for constitutional and legislative amendments.

Bukhari said that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) was given invitation for forthcoming APC focusing consultation on military courts as the extension will need constitutional amendment but not just after approval of a bill. He added Jamaat-e-Islami will apprise its position after holding consultation.

The PPP leader said the government contacted his political party to hold discussion over draft of the constitutional amendment. He criticised the government over major delay on the issue as if the legislation process was commenced in October and November than the nationals were secured from major terror incidents in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and Charsadda.