Enhanced Pak-Russia military cooperation to improve regional security: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that enhanced Pakistan-Russia military to military cooperation would have positive impact on regional security.

The COAS said this during a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevich Dedov, who called on him here at General Headquarters.

According to a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the visiting Ambassador condemned recent incidents in Pakistan and expressed grief on behalf of his country.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and initiatives for economic growth. He also appreciated the launching of operation Radd ul Fasaad which would play an important role in elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

The COAS thanked the Russian Ambassador for concerns, acknowledgements and ongoing cooperation between the two countries and armed forces.