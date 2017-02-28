Dar meets newly promoted officers of Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday had a meeting with newly promoted officers of the Ministry of Finance.



He extended felicitations to the officers and wished them well in their new assignments.

Secretary Finance Division, Tariq Bajwa was also present on the occasion, said in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance here.

Talking to the officers, the Minister said that all of them had worked hard as part of the Ministry’s team and made their contribution for development of the national economy.

He said that their promotions were well deserved as they had diligently and sincerely accomplished their respective jobs related to different activities of the Division.