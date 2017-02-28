Ch Nisar orders inquiry into killing of two brothers in alleged police encounter

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Monday ordered for a judicial inquiry into killing of two real brothers in fake encounter with police in Quaid-i-Azam Colony area last Thursday.

According to details, the deceased were identified as Wasim and Irfan. The police officer and the constable who also sustained bulleted injuries are said to be stable in the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased staged a massive protest against police and blocked Dhamial-Chakri Road by placing dead bodies in the middle of the road triggering a massive traffic jam.

They accused police of arresting the brothers alive and later killed them in a fake encounter.

Police also arrested four brothers namely Hafiz Aftab, Qasim, Naheem and Nadim of the deceased while the main accused is still at large.

According to sources, a police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) RA Bazaar Malik Sajid carried out a raid on a house located in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Wednesday late night to arrest one Manan, who was wanted by police in a motorcycle snatching case. Seeing police party, Manan opened firing, injuring SHO Malik Sajid and constable Shahzeb. Police also retaliated and injured two brothers Wasim and Irfan. However, Manan managed to escape from the scene, sources said.

All the four injured including cops were moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (RPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi also reached at hospital and inquired about the health of wounded cops. Talking to media, RPO said the accused of motorcycle snatching case opened firing at police from rooftop of the house when police raided to arrest him. In the firing, SHO and constable got injured, he said.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased placed the dead bodies on Dhamial Chakri Road and staged a protest demonstration against police. They blocked the road for all kind of traffic by burning old tyres and chanted slogans against RPO, CPO, SP Potohar Division and DSP Cannt Circle. The mother of deceased demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of the alleged fake police encounter. INP